A jury has convicted a Lithonia TikTok content creator of assaulting an officer outside the federal courthouse in Atlanta.

Juan K. Spurlin Jr., 47, faces up to eight years of imprisonment for the attack in 2025.

According to prosecutors, Spurlin went to the Richard B. Russell Federal Building and United States Courthouse in downtown Atlanta wearing a tactical vest and refused to follow instructions from officers, telling them that "I don't follow the rules."

Spurlin started recording his interaction, shouting at the officers that he had traveled to the courthouse to "put America on trial," officials said.

Officers learned that Spurlin had a warrant out for his arrest in Cobb County and put him in handcuffs. It was then authorities say Spurlin intentionally head-butted one of the arresting officers in the face.

After a two-day trial, a jury found Spurlin guilty of forcibly assaulting a federal officer.

"Spurlin came to the federal courthouse seeking conflict and disruption, and he headbutted an officer who was trying to restore order," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "My office will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law any criminal who obstructs or injures federal officers tasked with keeping our community safe."

Spurlin's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2027.