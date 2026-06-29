Popular Edgewood Avenue arcade and bar Joystick shutting down after nearly 14 years in business

After almost 14 years of serving fans of classic video games, card, and board games on Atlanta's Edgewood Avenue, a popular bar will be shutting down for good.

On Friday, the owners of Joystick Gamebar announced on Instagram that the business' last day of service on Edgewood will be on July 12.

Johnny Martinez said that he and the other co-owners have plans to move, but did not share where they may reopen.

Popular arcade and bar Joystick is closing its doors after almost 14 years on Edgewood Avenue. CBS News Atlanta

"Joystick was born on Edgewood. There will always be a little Edgewood in us, no matter where we go," Martinez wrote. "Personally, I love this street. It has an energy that's hard to find anywhere in Atlanta. I've met so many incredible people because of it, and it's honestly hard to imagine saying goodbye."

Martinez said that details about where they plan to reopen at a later date.