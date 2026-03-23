José Andrés receives social courage award at Georgia Tech for feeding people in crisis

World-renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés has been awarded the 2026 Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage, recognizing his global efforts to feed people in times of crisis.

The award, presented by Georgia Institute of Technology President Ángel Cabrera, honors individuals who take personal risks to stand up for moral principles and make a lasting impact on society.

Andrés is the founder of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that has delivered nearly one billion meals worldwide in response to natural disasters and war zones since its launch in 2010.

"He has turned culinary skill into a weapon against despair," Cabrera said in a statement, praising Andrés' work providing food in some of the world's most dangerous conditions.

Andrés said his mission is rooted in lessons from his childhood in Spain, where his parents taught him the importance of feeding others.

"My mother taught me to cook for the few and do it with love," Andrés said. "From my father, I learned how to feed anyone who showed up."

That philosophy has guided his work in places like Haiti, Ukraine and Gaza, where World Central Kitchen has responded quickly to crises, often serving meals within hours of disaster strikes.

"When you go to many situations, war, hurricanes, or other disasters, you realize that food and water are one of the most important things that you can do for people," Andrés said.

The Ivan Allen Jr. Prize is named after the former Atlanta mayor who was known for his leadership during the Civil Rights Movement. Past recipients include civil rights icon John Lewis, former President Jimmy Carter, and journalist Christiane Amanpour.

Along with the honor, Andrés received a $100,000 prize, which supports continued efforts aligned with the award's mission.

Despite global recognition, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Andrés said his focus remains on helping others.

"In the worst moments of humanity, the best of humanity always shows up," he said.