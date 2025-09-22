Jolene Jolene, Atlanta's 1st women's sports bar, creates space for long-overlooked fans

A new bar in Atlanta is changing the game. Jolene Jolene is the city's first-ever sports bar dedicated entirely to women's sports, and it's already making a big impact.

Tucked in the heart of Atlanta, Jolene Jolene is more than just a bar. It's a space where women's sports take center stage on every screen, every day.

"I was in Australia for the Women's World Cup in 2023, and I was lucky enough to be at an event about equity in sports," owner Chelsea Fishman said. "I remember when I left that little meeting that I felt more inspired than I felt in a long time."

That inspiration turned into action, but it wasn't an easy road.

"I got a lot of no's along the way, but I believed in this, and I knew that Atlanta needed this," she said.

The result of all that hard work? A bar that has made history in the city and a lot of fans along the way.

Jolene Jolene is the first bar in Atlanta with a focus on women's sports. CBS News Atlanta

"This is our second time. We came last Thursday, and we want to make it a weekly thing," Brooke Harrison said.

The vibe inside Jolene Jolene is energetic, inclusive, and delicious.

"Some of our crafted cocktails are absolutely to die for," bartender Janelle said. "We have one drink called the Pretty Woman and it's just that—a pretty woman for a pretty woman."

But for Fishman, it's more than just food or fandom. It's about creating a space for something that's long been overlooked.

"We try to educate people that Jolene Jolene is a bar for everyone. We highlight and prioritize women's sports, but everyone is welcome. It's not just a bar for women," she said.

Jolene Jolene owner Chelsea Fishman says she has been so happy by the reception from the city and the community. CBS News Atlanta

Fishman says the city has supported the idea and the mission.

"And it's just been so fun to see, like the city rally behind a place that highlights and champions women's sports because clearly there's a need for it and there's a desire for it," she said.

And for those who walk through the doors, it clearly means something.

"For people to come up to me and say 'Thank you' for creating a place that does that, I mean, it really blows my mind and just shows the power of having a space for this and how meaningful it is to people," she said.

A bar, a movement, and a win for women's sports—right here in Atlanta.