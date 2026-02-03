Join the effort to nourish Georgia: Open Hand Atlanta is seeking dedicated volunteers

A non-profit that feeds thousands of Georgians needs more volunteers as the demand for their meal delivery service grows.

Open Hand Atlanta delivers nutritional meals to seniors and people with health issues.

At least 100 volunteers are needed every day to deliver around 5,000 meals. The volunteers do everything from making meals to delivering them.

"You come in here, and the music is loud. You want to dance. Everyone is happy and in a good mood. And you're doing something that is of help. You're helping others instead of yourself," said Michelle Wilkins, a volunteer.

For three weeks, Wilkins has been helping put together healthy meals for people who can't go out and get food on their own.

"Things that we take for granted: 3 meals a day. And we're in here preparing this stuff, and it's measured specifically for their dietary needs, and it's food they wouldn't likely otherwise get," said Wlkins.

"So many of our clients are battling cancer, or HIV or renal failure or heart disease or are at risk for those," said Matt Pieper, the CEO of Open Hand Atlanta.

A majority of the people they serve live below the poverty line, according to Pieper, and the list of clients keeps growing.

"These are very, very challenging times that we are living in. You know and there are federal strings that have been cut or being threatened, food prices are higher than they've even been, and so our client service phone lines are ringing off the hook," said Pieper.

That means the need for more volunteers like Wilkins is high.

"It's very pleasant and contagious, I want to say, that good mood and positive attitude so come on down and join us," said Wilkins.

Open Hand Atlanta delivers around from Atlanta to Gainesville to Macon.

People interested in volunteering can sign up here: https://www.openhandatlanta.org/get-involved/volunteer/