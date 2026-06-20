John Lewis Foundation honors Atlanta students, nonprofits at Good Troublemakers Awards Luncheon

The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation recognized Atlanta-area students and nonprofit organizations carrying forward the legacy of late Congressman John Lewis during its Good Troublemakers Awards Luncheon this weekend.

Saturday's event at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta honored recipients of the Foundation's 2026 Good Troublemaker Scholarships and Good Troublemaker Neighborhood Grants.

The recipients were first recognized earlier this month during the Foundation's Good Trouble Gala in Washington, D.C.

According to the Foundation, the luncheon celebrated 10 scholarship recipients and three nonprofit organizations serving Georgia's 5th Congressional District. Together, the awards represent $25,000 in scholarships and grants supporting education, civic engagement and community development efforts.

"Congressman John Lewis frequently reminded us that each generation has a responsibility to help build a more just and equitable world," said Michael E. Collins, board chair and interim president of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation. "This year's scholarship and grant recipients embody the spirit of good trouble by addressing challenges, uplifting others and creating pathways for a brighter future."

The Foundation's $1,000 Good Troublemaker Scholarships support graduating high school seniors pursuing studies in education, literacy or library science. Recipients include students from Charles R. Drew Charter School, Booker T. Washington High School, Maynard H. Jackson High School, B.E.S.T. Academy, Cedar Grove High School and Decatur High School.

The Foundation also awarded three $5,000 Good Troublemaker Neighborhood Grants to Atlanta-based organizations: Girls of Excellence Inc., Noble Truth Project Inc., and The Well of Restoration. The groups were selected for their work in mentorship, education, social justice and community wellness.

CBS News Atlanta anchor T.J. Anthony served as emcee for the luncheon.