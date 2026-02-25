Jeff Probst says "Survivor" players were "ready to get bloody" for show's landmark 50th season

"Survivor 50" premieres on CBS Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. with a historic three-hour runtime.

The show's host, Jeff Probst, sat down with CBS News Atlanta reporter Madeline Montgomery and "Season 49" winner and "Season 50" Castaway Savannah Louie to talk about the groundbreaking new season of the reality show.

"There's a sense of this fire burning inside of you, and it's a reflection of who we are. When you watch 'Survivor,' you are watching yourself. This is our culture. This is where our culture is at now. Now, if you go back 20 years, that's where our culture was then," Probst said.

For more than 25 years, Probst has taken castaways and their fans to secluded locations for high-stakes adventures.

"We design 'Survivor' to be a family show," said Probst. "We want to inspire kids, young people to go, 'I could start a fire, Dad! I could race my brother!' You know."

Series favorites are back for "Survivor 50," including last season's winner, Atlanta's Savannah Louie.

"I see Jeff on a computer screen. He's talking to me on Zoom. And he says, 'Savannah, congratulations!' And I'm like, 'Oh, he wants to congratulate me on my 49 win.' And he continues and says, 'We want you to come back for season 50,' and I'm like, 'No way," said Louie

"Survivor" host Jeff Probst said they pulled out all the stops as the show gets ready to premiere its landmark 50th season. CBS News Atlanta

Probst commended Georgia as a good spot to find Survivor contestants.

"Georgia has been very good to Survivor," said Probst. "There seems to be more personality. People are more willing to be themselves. I mean, Savannah is 100% who she is every day she's out there. And it clearly works. She's got a way she can charm people into doing what she wants them to do. That's very difficult to do. So something's happening here in Georgia."

Louie has been a fan of the reality competition since the first season, even having a "Survivor"-themed birthday party in grade school. Her competition on 'Season 50' is players she grew up watching.

"It's the opportunity to play with legends I grew up cheering for or sometimes cheering against, right? And just to be a part of this huge, monumental moment? How can you say no?" said Louie.

Fifty seasons means creative challenges to keep things fresh for Probst, who is also executive producer for "Survivor."

"There's some pressure that comes because you have to give them the same thing but different. You want the same show, but it better be different," said Probst. "But that's the fun of the problem you're trying to solve."

One way this season is different? Celebrity guests and challenges.

"We had this idea to let the fans vote on what kind of game they wanted the players to play. And over the years, I've met some famous people who are 'Survivor' fans, so it seemed a natural extension to say, 'Hey, you're famous, and you're a 'Survivor' fan, want to be a part of 'Survivor 50,''" said Probst.

Probst is promising a season to remember.

"You could just sense, Madeline, that they were going to play, you could feel it. Like they're showing up, saying, 'We know what's required of us. We're ready to get bloody,'" said Probst.

"Survivor 50" premieres at 8 p.m. on CBS and will be an action-packed three hours long.