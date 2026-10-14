JD Vance to visit Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Wednesday

Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to attend a meet-and-greet in Atlanta Wednesday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The event begins at 10:40 a.m. at Southwest Airlines Cargo, 3400 North Interloop Road. The event will take place outdoors on the airport tarmac.

Parking opens at 9 a.m., and doors open at 9:30 a.m. Guests are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m. Free parking is available in the cargo facility's lot on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event information provided did not specify what Vance plans to discuss.

All attendees will undergo U.S. Secret Service screening. Prohibited items include backpacks, purses, coolers, folding chairs, drones and weapons. Medically necessary mobility devices and strollers are permitted but may require additional screening.