Italian tire company Pirelli plans $1.2 billion expansion at Georgia headquarters, creating 1,000 jobs

An Italian tire manufacturer is planning to invest $1.2 billion to expand its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Rome, Georgia.

Pirelli and Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday that the multi-year expansion would create 1,000 new jobs.

According to a press release announcing the expansion, Pirelli expects to install the company's latest-generation robotics equipment and then add the traditional manufacturing process, which will require the hiring of more workers.

"For over two decades, Pirelli has been a valued presence in our state, and I'm thankful that our efforts to grow this partnership are paying off with even more jobs for hardworking Georgians," Kemp said. "This historic investment will expand Pirelli's footprint with roughly five times more positions than they currently employ across the region, and we wish them continued success here in the No. 1 state for business."

Pirelli soft tyre is seen ahead of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod near Budapest on July 25, 2026. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The company first opened its U.S. headquarters in Rome in 2002 and currently employs 234 Georgians in its operations around the state.

"The U.S. is one of Pirelli's most important markets and offers significant opportunities for growth," said Claudio Zanardo, CEO of Pirelli North America. "The expansion of our Rome facility strengthens our 'local for local' strategy, increasing our manufacturing capacity in the U.S. while introducing the latest-generation technologies, such as the Cyber Tyre, and advanced robotics. This investment will allow us to better serve the needs of the local market, create new jobs, and further strengthen Pirelli's presence in North America."

Pirelli expects to do most of the hiring for the expansion in 2029, with the facility projected to run at full operations in 2033.