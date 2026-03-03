Travel disruptions impact passengers at Atlanta airport as conflict in Middle East escalates

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it is preparing charter flights for Americans who want to leave the Middle East.

This comes after the agency urged Americans to the region, but many people can't.

Major Middle East airports have canceled flights, leaving thousands stranded.

However, despite the warnings, people were still traveling out of Hartsfield-Jackson's International terminal on Tuesday.

One group was traveling to tour religious sites across France, Italy and Turkey.

"It's not the first time that we travel, and we find some difficulties around the world, you know?" Said Juan Carlos Zambrano.

Dontcho Dontchev brought his parents to the airport for their flight to Bulgaria.

While his mom, Nevena Dontcheva, isn't worried about her safety at home, they sometimes travel to Turkey.

"I know Istanbul is very close to the action area," Dontcheva said.

Her son, Dontcho, said it's best to be extra cautious.

"You never know you're leaving one airport, you're not sure 100% if you're going to make it to the other one. But, I mean, bottom line, you have to. It is what it is," Dontchev said.

According to the Qatar Airways website, flight operations remain temporarily suspended while Qatari airspace is closed.

Gabrielle and Emmanuel Samutumwa were supposed to fly to Zambia last week on Qatar Airways, but their flight was diverted back to Dallas.

"We were returned midway through our flight when we were about to reach the European airspace," Samutumwa said. "We were told we are diverting back to Dallas, Texas."

Now, they're flying out of Atlanta to get back home.

Other airlines have posted similar updates on their websites.

Emirates' website says flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until at least 11:59 p.m. UAE time on March 4.

Etihad, another airline at Hartsfield-Jackson, said flights from Abu Dhabi on that airline remain suspended until at least Thursday afternoon.

CBS News Atlanta reached out to Governor Brian Kemp's office; they sent a statement which said:

The Governor's Office has coordinated with the State Department as needed to ensure Georgians in need receive assistance. The Governor and First Family continue to pray for the safe return of all Americans abroad, especially those serving in our armed forces in this time.

We also reached out to Hartsfield-Jackson about the enhanced warnings from the Department of State as well as airport operations.

An airport spokesperson tells us:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is aware of the recent travel advisory issued by the U.S. Department of State regarding certain countries in the Middle East.

Airport operations remain normal; however, ATL is operating with an elevated security posture and continues to work closely with our federal and airline partners to monitor developments. Decisions regarding travel advisories and international flight operations are made by the federal government and individual airlines.

Passengers traveling internationally should check directly with their airline for the latest flight information and visit travel.state.gov for official guidance.

The Department of State is also recommending Americans abroad to sign up for its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to get the latest security updates from the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.