Investigator disputes claims by law enforcement about death of Paulding County mother Heather Turner​

New details were released Tuesday about the death of Heather Turner, as a private investigator hired by her family publicly refuted local law enforcement's official ruling of suicide.

The 35-year-old wife and mother died in 2017 from what investigators say was a gunshot wound to the head. The case remained open for nearly nine years until earlier this year, when the Paulding County Sheriff's Office officially closed it, determining her death was a suicide.

Months later, Paulding County Coroner Lindsey Eberhart announced a coroner's inquest into the case, meaning a jury will formally review the evidence to determine Turner's official cause and manner of death. Relatives have maintained from the beginning that she did not take her own life, leading them to retain private investigator and certified forensic interviewer Eric Echols in January 2026, just one month before the sheriff's office announced its closure.

"They do not believe that their daughter committed suicide," Echols said.

Certified forensic interviewer Eric Echols say that evidence points away from law enforcement's conclusion about the death of Heather Turner. CBS News Atlanta

During an extensive briefing, Echols walked through case files and evidence that he argues points away from self-inflicted harm. He believes the findings will alter the trajectory of the upcoming proceedings, contrasting his conclusions against the evidence presented during the sheriff's February 2026 public presentation.

"I think it makes an extreme difference once it is laid out and you look at what the Paulding County Sheriff presented on February 2026 during their Facebook Live presentation and then compare that to what I'm coming up with based off the same evidence. Then yes, it should make an extreme difference," Echols said.

A central piece of Echols' assessment involves an emergency call placed from the residence. According to Echols, a forensic review conducted by a state-hired specialist raised serious red flags regarding the reporting party's account.

"There were 15 guilty indicators versus five innocent indicators, and this was done by an expert hired by GBI," Echols noted.

Heather Turner died in 2017 from what investigators say was a gunshot wound to the head. Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Echols also highlighted significant physical discrepancies regarding the location and movement of the firearm. He pointed out that while Turner suffered a wound to the left side of her head, the weapon ended up on the opposite side of her body.

"Heather was shot on the left side of the head, but the firearm was now on the right side of her head," Echols said.

Furthermore, Echols asserted that documentation in the investigative records reveals conflicting accounts about the firearm's placement between the time medical personnel arrived and when law enforcement secured the scene.

"EMT, 911, Andy says the gun was next to Heather. Corporal Lewis now comes in and says the gun was next to the toilet wrapped in a towel. So by the time EMTs left and corporal came in, the gun had been moved," Echols said.

The private investigator also pointed to background details within the investigative files, including a confidential witness report stating Turner had told her husband she was divorcing him two days before her death and was involved in an outside relationship. Additionally, records show investigators flagged computer search queries asking whether suicide would invalidate a death insurance claim.

Earlier this year, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office stated its suicide ruling rested on multiple investigative factors, including gunshot residue analysis and forensic tests showing only Turner's fingerprints were present on the firearm. However, Echols challenged the integrity of the scene processing, asserting that the other adult present in the home was permitted to wash their hands and change their clothes before critical evidence could be preserved.

Despite the scheduled January coroner's inquest, Echols and Turner's family are urging Gov. Brian Kemp to intervene and call for an independent state-level investigation.

CBS News Atlanta contacted the Paulding County Sheriff's Office for comment regarding the claims presented Tuesday, and has not received a response.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.