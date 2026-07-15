Investigation underway after 75-year-old woman injured in East Point shooting, police say

Police in East Point are investigating a shooting that sent a 75-year-old woman to the hospital on Wednesday.

Officials with the East Point Police Department say first reponsders were first called to the area of Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway after receiving reports of a fall injury, but that call quickly was upgraded when it was found that the woman had been shot.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time. Police have also not released her name.

Investigators say they were told by employees at the location that the woman routinely visited the area to distribute food.

Officers and detectives worked to process the scene, gather evidence, as well as search for additional witnesses and any surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the East Point Police Department.