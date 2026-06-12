Intoxicated Frontier Airlines passenger charged in fight on Atlanta airport jet bridge, police say

A traveler passing through the Atlanta airport was arrested this week after police say she attacked a Frontier Airlines manager.

Authorities say Kristina Lopez Lujan is now charged with simple battery, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.

The Atlanta Police Department reports that its officers were called to Gate T17 on Tuesday after receiving a report of a dispute between the airline's manager and a passenger who reportedly had been denied boarding for being under the influence.

The officers reported arriving to find the manager standing inside the plane while Lopez Lujan stood in its doorway "using profanity and screaming."

At some point during the situation, police say Lopez Lujan hit the manager in the face. The manager then reportedly pushed the woman away in self-defense, leading to the confrontation escalating on the jet bridge.

"The defendant sustained a cut on the right side of her head, and the manager sustained scratches on her knuckles, face, and the side of her neck," the Atlanta Police Department wrote in a release.

Authorities say Lopez Lujan also pulled the manager's braids, leaving her with a bald spot.

According to officers, Lopez Lujan was in the airport for a connecting flight during a trip from New Jersey to San Francisco. She was traveling with two dogs, which were released to a family friend.

While the woman refused medical attention at the airport, she was taken to Southern Regional to receive treatment for her cut. Once released, police say she'll be taken to the Clayton County Jail.