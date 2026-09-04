Inmate who escaped while working at Douglas County Sheriff's Office car wash back in custody

A Douglas County inmate who went on the run after escaping while working at a car wash is back in custody.

According to authorities, Isaac Giovanni Kindle was assigned to work at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office car wash on Thursday morning, but left in a sedan driven by a woman.

The driver was later stopped and taken into custody in Cobb County, however, officials say Kindle was no longer with her.

On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office shared video on Facebook showing deputies escorting Kindle back to the Douglas County Jail.

"At 9:30 this morning, he left from the DCSO carwash, and at 5:45 pm, he was escorted through the front door by Sheriff Tim Pounds straight to Super Max," the sheriff's office wrote.

Isaac Giovanni Kindle is back in custody after officials say he escaped while working at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office car wash. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Jail records show that Kindle was in custody without bond on charges of failure to appear and theft by shoplifting. He's now also charged with escape.

Authorities have not shared any details about where Kindle was caught.