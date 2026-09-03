Douglas County inmate escapes from jail while working at sheriff's office's car wash, officials say

Deputies are searching for an inmate who has gone on the run after escaping while working at the department's car wash.

Authorities say Isaac Giovanni Kindle was assigned to work at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office car wash on Thursday morning, but left in a sedan driven by a woman.

The driver was later stopped and taken into custody in Cobb County, but Kindle was no longer in the vehicle.

Jail records show that Kindle was in custody without bond on charges of failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.

Investigators do not believe that Kindle is in Douglas County, but did not share any other information about the search.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that there is no threat to the public at this time.

If you have any information about where Kindle could be, call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.