In celebration of Atlanta's 2nd Ciara Day, Grammy Awarded singer donates $50,000 investment to local youth

Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara has pledged $50,000 to empower Atlanta's youth, announcing the donation during the city's second annual Ciara Day celebration.

Atlanta stands as a beacon of deep cultural and musical heritage. Renowned R&B artists such as Usher, Gladys Knight, and Summer Walker all hail from the city, their legacies woven into Atlanta's vibrant culture and live music scene.

In recognition of her contributions, July 28 was officially designated as Atlanta's Ciara Day in 2025. This is not the singer's first philanthropic gift. In December of 2025, the singer gave $500,000 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank amid ongoing SNAP benefits issues and rising food costs.

"Atlanta has always been home to me and played such an important role in shaping who I am, both as an artist and as a person. The city's incredible entertainment community invested in me and gave me opportunities to dream big. In honor of Ciara Day, it means so much to give back to the next generation by supporting organizations that empower young creatives across Atlanta," said Ciara.

The city says Ciara's $50,000 donation is dedicated to investing in Atlanta's young people.

"Atlanta has always been a city where talent is discovered, nurtured, and celebrated," said Mayor Andre Dickens.

The city says the investment will help ten Atlanta organizations create opportunities for young people pursuing careers and passions in "music, film, fashion, technology, sports, dance, education and leadership."

"Atlanta has always been a city where talent is discovered, nurtured and celebrated," said Mayor Andre Dickens. "Ciara's investment reflects the very best of our city. She is giving young Atlantans the same kind of opportunities that helped shape her own journey. Thank you to Ciara, for helping to further create pathways that will inspire the next generation of artists, innovators and leaders."

In partnership with the Mayor's Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife and Director Phillana Williams, the following organizations will use Ciara's investment to create meaningful opportunities for Atlanta's youth:

Atlanta Music Project (Instagram: @atlmusicproject)

Funding will purchase musical instruments and cover class fees for Atlanta youth pursuing a music education.

Black Girls Film Camp (Instagram: @blackgirlsfilmcamp)

Funding will cover registration, materials and production costs for Atlanta youth participating in the program.

BESLA (Black Entertainment & Sports Lawyers Association) (Instagram: @besla_inc)

Funding will allow one young Atlanta attorney to attend the 2026 BESLA National Conference in Mexico, providing access to workshops, industry leaders, on-site training and invaluable networking opportunities.

Dance 411 Foundation (Instagram: @dance411)

Funding will cover class fees for Atlanta youth with a passion for dance and registration costs for competitive dancers who have advanced to the next level.

Game Elite AAU 14U Boys Basketball Team (Instagram: @gameeliteatl)

Funding will support registration fees, training and equipment for the nationally ranked 14U boys basketball team.

Le Fashion Lab (Instagram: @le_fashion_lab)

Funding will cover tuition and materials for one Atlanta youth to complete the program and earn a certification in fashion design.

RenderATL (Instagram: @renderatl)

Funding will provide registration for Atlanta college and university students to attend RenderATL Tech Fest, as well as Atlanta Public Schools and Atlanta-based high school students to participate in technology workshops.

SCAD (Instagram: @scad)

Funding will cover expenses for one Atlanta Public Schools or Atlanta-based high school student to attend SCAD's Rising Star Pre-College Program.

Scratch Out Loud DJ Academy (Instagram: @scratchoutloud)

Funding will provide scholarships for five Atlanta youth to participate in DJ training and earn certification in the art of DJing.

Soccer in the Streets (Instagram: @soccerinthestreets)

Funding will cover classes and equipment for Atlanta youth who have demonstrated a passion for soccer and a commitment to the sport.

Each organization selected will receive $5,000. You can learn all about the Mayor's Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife here.