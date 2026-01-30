ICE confirms new field office in College Park, city officials monitor activity

Rumors about a new Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence in College Park have been confirmed. ICE spokesperson Lindsay Williams told CBS News Atlanta that the agency has established a new field office in the city.

Mayor Bianca Motley Broom addressed community concerns in a statement Jan. 24, clarifying that ICE is not operating out of the Georgia International Convention Center.

"Federal immigration agencies have not been in contact with the City of College Park about any operations taking place in our community," she said. "City leaders are actively monitoring the situation and working to ensure the safety of all College Park residents."

Ward 1 Councilwoman Dr. Jamelle McKenzie echoed the message, stating that while ICE personnel are present in College Park, there is currently no indication of any enforcement actions targeting residents. She encouraged community members to carry proper identification and documentation of legal status as a precaution.

"This is sound practice for travel, employment, and interactions with law enforcement," McKenzie said.

City leaders say they are staying in close communication with federal, state, and local authorities to ensure accurate information is shared with the community as developments continue.

It's unclear at the moment where in College Park, ICE has set up shop. CBS News Atlanta has reached out to the City of College Park for more details. We will update our story when we hear back.