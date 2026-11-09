I-20 construction to bring six-month detour for some Atlanta drivers in January

Drivers taking I-20 west to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW will need to follow a detour for six months starting in early January 2027, GDOT said.

The 180-day closure will affect access to MLK Jr. Drive, also known as State Route 139, through the I-20 westbound connection to I-285 southbound.

The connection from I-20 westbound to I-285 southbound at Exit 51A will remain open, GDOT said.

Detour route

Drivers on I-20 westbound heading to MLK Jr. Drive will be directed to:

Take Exit 52A for Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, also known as State Route 280.

Travel south on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive.

Continue to MLK Jr. Drive.

GDOT urged drivers to allow extra travel time and use 511 Georgia for real-time traffic updates.

The closure is part of the I-285/I-20 West Interchange Project, which includes rebuilding ramps, adding lanes and modifying or replacing bridges.

GDOT says the work is intended to improve traffic flow and safety at the interchange and along the surrounding interstates.