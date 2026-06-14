Cape Verde president visits Atlanta ahead of historic World Cup match against Spain: "Just to be here today, it's a big accomplishment"

With Cape Verde set to make its FIFA World Cup debut Monday, the country's president spent part of the weekend in Atlanta meeting with business leaders, investors and members of the Cape Verdean diaspora.

Former prime minister and current President José Maria Neves attended a forum Saturday at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, where speakers highlighted opportunities for economic partnerships between Cape Verde and metro Atlanta while celebrating the country's historic appearance on soccer's biggest stage.

The event brought together government officials, entrepreneurs and members of Atlanta's international business community. Attendants described the gathering as an opportunity to strengthen ties between Cape Verde and Georgia through trade, investment, tourism and entrepreneurship.

President José Maria Neves joined a Saturday forum at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, spotlighting new economic partnership opportunities between Cape Verde and metro Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

During remarks, Neves said Cape Verde's qualification for the World Cup represents more than a sporting achievement.

He told attendees the tournament gives the small island nation a chance to showcase itself to a global audience and create new opportunities for investment and development. The president also emphasized the role of Cape Verde's diaspora communities around the world in helping the country grow beyond its geographic size.

"This World Cup is not only about football," Neves said through a translator. "It opens other avenues for investment in the country."

Members of the Cape Verdean community who traveled to Atlanta for the tournament described the moment as a source of national pride.

Cape Verdean community members visiting Atlanta for the tournament called the event a powerful moment of national pride. CBS News Atlanta

Several attendees told CBS News Atlanta they never expected to see Cape Verde reach the World Cup in their lifetime. Others said the tournament offers a chance for people around the world to learn more about the island nation located off the west coast of Africa.

The visit comes as Atlanta continues hosting matches and events connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cape Verde is scheduled to face Spain on Monday in its first group-stage match of the tournament. Spain enters the match as one of the favorites in Group H, while Cape Verde will look to make history in its first appearance on the World Cup stage.

For many supporters gathered in Atlanta this weekend, simply reaching the tournament is already a milestone.

"Just to be here today, it's a big accomplishment," one fan told CBS News Atlanta.