How to watch Argentina vs. Egypt today: TV channel, streaming and kickoff time

Lionel Messi and Argentina are set to face Mohamed Salah and Egypt Tuesday in a Round of 16 knockout match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta.

Argentina arrives as the reigning world champion, having won all three group stage matches before surviving a scare against tournament newcomers Cabo Verde in the Round of 32. The reigning champions needed extra time to hold on for a hard-fought 3-2 win, and the physical toll of that match raises real questions heading into Tuesday, particularly for 39-year-old captain Lionel Messi, who played the full duration of extra time and now faces a significant recovery challenge.

Left-back Facundo Medina is unlikely to play after picking up an injury in that match, with Nicolas Tagliafico expected to step in. Winger Nico Gonzalez also remains doubtful due to an ankle problem. Coach Lionel Scaloni is also considering tactical changes, with Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada possibly dropping out of the starting lineup after recent dips in performance. Argentina averaged 2.7 goals per game in group play while conceding just once.

Egypt, meanwhile, is making history just by being here. The Pharaohs advanced to the Round of 16 for the first time, going unbeaten in Group G before defeating Australia on penalty kicks in the Round of 32. Star forward Mohamed Salah leads the attack alongside Omar Marmoush, giving Egypt a dangerous offensive pairing capable of creating problems for any defense.

Tuesday's match is the first time Argentina and Egypt have ever met in a World Cup. It is also the seventh World Cup match hosted at Atlanta Stadium.

KENNESAW, GEORGIA - JULY 6: Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) takes part in a training session under the watchful eye of coach Lionel Scaloni, a training session one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt, at Kennesaw State University on July 6, 2026 in Kennesaw, Georgia. Alejandro Pagni / Getty Images

How to watch Argentina vs. Egypt

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta

Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta TV (English): FOX

FOX TV (Spanish): Peacock (Telemundo)

Peacock (Telemundo) Streaming: Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta

What : FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta open

: FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta open Where: Centennial Olympic Park

Centennial Olympic Park Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fans of both nations are invited to march to Atlanta Stadium ahead of kickoff.

Argentina Fan March:

Time: 9 a.m.

Starting location: Underground Atlanta

Egypt Fan March:

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Starting location: Founders Green, South Downtown

Expected starting lineups

Argentina: E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Paredes; Messi, Alvarez.

Egypt: Mostafa Shoubir; Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia, Karim Hafez; Hamdy Fathy, Marawan Attia, Emam Ashour; Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Zico.

Argentina enters Tuesday's match as one of the tournament favorites, but the Cabo Verde scare served as a reminder that no team is guaranteed an easy path in this expanded 48-team World Cup. For Egypt, reaching the quarterfinals would be the greatest achievement in the nation's soccer history, and with Salah in the lineup, anything is possible.