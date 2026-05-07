How one weekly lunch changed a North Fulton veteran's life

For many senior citizens, a simple visit can make all the difference. Oscar Bird said his weekly lunch with volunteer Marian Andeweg has become one of the highlights of his life.

"Well, she takes me to lunch once every week, and it's something that I look for very much," Bird said. "It's a change in my life."

Bird is a 78-year-old Vietnam veteran who is legally blind and cannot drive. Most days, he said, he spends time at home listening to music and the Atlanta Braves.

Andeweg volunteers with Senior Services North Fulton. She started with the organization through its Meals on Wheels program and later became connected with Bird through a friendly visitor program.

"To find purpose in my own life, I think, to do something useful with my life," Andeweg said.

What began as a volunteer visit has turned into a friendship. Bird said Andeweg's visits give him something to look forward to each week.

"We just enjoy each other's company, and I look forward to seeing her every week," Bird said. "It's a bright spot in my life."

Andeweg said she realized Bird was often by himself at home and wanted to help him get out of the house.

"He was by himself at home a lot," Andeweg said. "He was legally blind. He can't drive. He's kind of isolated to the house."

Their visits often include lunch at one of Bird's favorite restaurants, including Mika Sushi in Roswell.

Bird said the friendship has helped him through difficult moments.

"I was really depressed and she just made it all right, just being there," Bird said.

Andeweg said programs like Senior Services North Fulton provide more than meals or transportation. She said they offer connection, check-ins, and support for older adults who may otherwise feel isolated.

"If programs like this would be taken away, it would be devastating," Andeweg said. "They rely on it."

Bird said the weekly visits have changed his outlook on life.

"That's the highlight of my life," he said.

Volunteers with Senior Services North Fulton say just a few hours a week can make a real difference in someone's life.