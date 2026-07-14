How one Atlanta camp is growing the next generation of environmental stewards

While school is out for the summer, learning continues for children at Trees Atlanta's Junior TreeKeeper Camp.

Inside the organization's Kendeda TreeHouse, young campers learn about trees, wildlife, water, soil and the connections that make up Atlanta's ecosystem. Outside, other groups put those lessons into motion through gardens, green spaces and bicycle trips along the Atlanta Beltline.

For 7-year-old Isaac Fulton, the experience combines two things he enjoys: spending time with friends and riding his bike.

"I like being with my friend and going on the Beltline every day," Isaac said.

But the rides are about more than summer fun. Campers are encouraged to notice the plants, animals and natural systems they may otherwise pass without a second thought.

Isaac said one lesson changed how he thinks about a routine fall chore.

"If you rake in the fall, animals won't have shelter for the winter," he said.

Junior TreeKeeper Camp uses classroom instruction and hands-on activities to introduce children to environmental science and stewardship. Depending on their age group, campers may explore nearby green spaces, participate in nature activities, ride bicycles or learn how caring for trees supports the larger community.

In one classroom, camp counselor Danielle Hogan worked with rising first-graders as they learned about the natural world around them.

"Our mission is to give them knowledge about Atlanta's ecosystem and the history behind Trees Atlanta," Hogan said.

She said teaching children early can help them understand that trees are not simply part of the scenery. They provide shade, support wildlife and contribute to healthier communities.

"It's important for the kids to get involved now because our older generation is dying down," Hogan said. "We want to continue to have the green nature that Atlanta brings thrive for future generations. It's important for them to get excited about it now."

That lesson extends beyond the youngest campers. Older participants were also seen working with mulch, giving them a hands-on look at the effort required to care for trees and the surrounding landscapes.

Trees Atlanta was founded in 1985 to protect and improve the region's urban forest through planting, conservation and education. The nonprofit says it has planted more than 170,000 trees across metro Atlanta during its four decades of work.

The organization is also part of a broader One Million Trees Initiative involving public, nonprofit and community partners across the metro area. A 2025 progress report marked the initiative's fifth year.

For Hogan, the camp's impact is measured not only by what children learn during the week, but also by what they carry home and how those lessons shape their relationship with nature.

"They're our babies," Hogan said. "They're the beginning of a greater mission."

Isaac's explanation of why trees matter is much simpler.

"They give us air," he said. "Also shade."

For now, Isaac is focused on his next bike ride and another day outside with his friends. But the lessons he is learning could influence how he cares for Atlanta's trees and green spaces long after summer camp ends.