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Atlanta summer camp teaches kids to protect trees and wildlife

Summer campers at Trees Atlanta's Junior Treekeeper Camp are learning that protecting the environment starts close to home. Through hands-on activities, Beltline adventures and lessons about trees, wildlife and Atlanta's urban forest, children discover how nature shapes their community. Organizers say the camp is helping inspire the next generation of environmental stewards while building a lifelong connection to Atlanta's green spaces.
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