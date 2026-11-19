Daniel Adcock remembers getting a call at 3 a.m., grabbing a spotlight and heading out to find the tree that had taken down a power line. The search could mean knocking on doors and checking one backyard after another. Now, Georgia Power says a drone can pinpoint some storm damage in minutes and show repair crews where to go.

That was one part of Georgia Power's Winter Storm Preparedness Summit in Atlanta on Thursday. The utility brought mayors, emergency managers and utility officials from across the state together to plan how they'll work together when a storm knocks out power.

Georgia Power's Matthew Kent showed attendees what the utility can set up when crews need to stay in the field for several days: a mobile command center, a place to refuel trucks, and somewhere for workers to eat, shower and sleep.

The utility used camps like these in Savannah, Valdosta, and Macon during Hurricane Helene, Kent said.

If Georgia Power crews need to stay in the field for days, they can use a special camp. CBS News Atlanta

Winter storms can present a different challenge. Georgia Power's Josh Stallings said ice can weigh down branches for hours or even a day or two after it first arrives. A crew can repair a line, only for another limb to take it down again.

Adcock, who manages Georgia Power's aerial operations, said an alert from the grid can direct a smaller drone to look for a downed tree or damage before crews reach the scene. The utility also showed off a larger model that looks like a small helicopter, runs on jet fuel, and can patrol up to 50 miles of transmission lines, he said.

"You don't have to go in backyards. You don't have to knock on doors," Adcock said. "You can go find the outages and then get the right crew to the right place at the right time."

Finding damage in minutes doesn't mean the lights will come back on in minutes. Crews still have to get to the site and make the repair.

Stallings recommends that Georgians check their supply of food, water, and medications before a storm is in the forecast, and know how they'll get updates if the power goes out. That can mean signing up for Georgia Power's outage alerts or making sure you know how to find its outage map.

"Don't let the forecast become the emergency," Stallings said.