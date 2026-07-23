How Atlanta nonprofit Paint N Sit ATL is using art to improve mental health and build community: "However you're feeling, you can express it here"

Roughly five years ago, Elijah Wade said he was going through one of the darkest periods of his life.

"I was actually in school playing college basketball and I had to leave school and come home, and I didn't really know what I was doing," Wade said. "I was a new father at the time. I was also back home painting with friends and painting did so much for me."

Before leaving school, Wade had also worked with students through art programs. Through the midst of his pain, an idea sparked that would eventually grow into a nonprofit helping thousands of people heal through creativity.

"I saw that art can really connect people," Wade said. "The following week, I got some art supplies from Dollar Tree with the little money I had and invited people to literally just paint and sit with me. I had the idea about bringing some canvases, bringing some paint, sitting down and connecting with people through art."

Elijah Wood is the founder of Paint N Sit ATL, a nonprofit prioritizing community wellness and mental health through art. CBS News Atlanta

Wade's first event took place at Old Fourth Ward Skatepark. Armed with a cardboard sign explaining his mission, he invited strangers to stop, paint and spend time together.

What began with only a handful of participants has since grown into Paint N Sit ATL, a wellness-focused nonprofit that has welcomed tens of thousands of people through community painting events and programs.

"Therapeutic art is using art as a positive coping mechanism for anything that you're going through," Wade said. "It's a positive outlet just like sports, working out, yoga, and meditation."

"I feel like God was telling me, 'Hey, I'm using you to connect people,'" he said.

Since its founding, Paint N Sit ATL has hosted events in public parks, libraries, festivals and communities across Georgia and beyond. The organization has also brought programming to the United States Penitentiary Atlanta and is preparing for an upcoming trip to Liberia to provide art supplies and programming for children.

"It's something about getting a canvas and not knowing what to paint," Wade said. "A lot of people say, 'I don't know how to paint,' or 'I've never painted before.' But the release and connectivity you get—not only painting by yourself but painting with other people who have the same intention of just being present—is powerful. I was struggling, and I used art to help me. If you take a second, I'm sure in some type of way this can benefit you."

The organization welcomes people of every age, background and skill level, creating a space where participants can step away from daily stress and express themselves through art.

"You're going to feel love," Wade said. "You're going to make art, and you're going to be in community. From five people to thousands of people, you're going to feel safe. It's a place for everyone, regardless of what you look like, where you've been or your life experiences."

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For Rashad Muhammad, Paint N Sit ATL became an unexpected source of healing after his wife lost her mother.

"I wouldn't think that I'd be coming out to the park to paint," Muhammad said. "My wife started going to these events, and you could see it gave her relief for a moment. If you're overwhelmed, stressed out, going through something or grieving, you can come here, grab some paint and just be at peace."

Jade Croslan said the events have also provided her with a sense of belonging over the past two years.

"I was looking for things to do or a place where I could just be myself and accepted as myself," Croslan said. "I think it's really good for your mental health to be able to take whatever is in your brain and put it on the canvas. However you're feeling, you can express it here."

Paint N Sit ATL Chief Operating Officer Elissa Wade said the organization helped her through a period of burnout and reminded her of the importance of community.

"I found out that art is truly therapy," she said. "Each brush stroke literally calms my nervous system as I paint. It has also allowed me to have a voice and speak my truth, which is something I struggled with growing up. I've always wanted to be part of something bigger than myself, and now I truly am doing that from a space that is full of love."

Creative Director Aryana Jackson said she originally joined looking for another artistic outlet but quickly discovered something more meaningful.

"To see the impact of giving and how giving really does fill up your own cup," Jackson said. "My healing journey with Paint N Sit started organically with me just wanting to give and be of service to other people. Painting is for everyone. Art is for everyone, and we get the opportunity to create space for people to tap into their authenticity without judgment."

Paint N Sit ATL's largest annual event, Summer Sol Fest, is scheduled for Aug. 29.

More information about the organization and its upcoming events is available at PaintNSit.org.