How an act of kindness inspired a Georgia nonprofit that's saving puppies

What started with an application to volunteer with Fulton County Animal Services turned into thousands of lives saved.

In 2014, Jennifer Siegel stopped by Fulton County Animal Services to volunteer and ended up leaving as a foster parent.

Bosley, the 3-week-old puppy she fostered, became the inspiration for Bosley's Place in Smyrna. The nonprofit is an animal rescue that provides bottle feeding and 24-hour care for orphaned or homeless neonatal puppies.

"Usually, their worst day is also their best day because they get to join the rescue when it's all over, from their happiness forever," Siegel said.

Three weeks after Bosley was born, he was found abandoned at Grant Park in a trash can.

He ended up at Fulton County Animal Services just before Siegel walked in.

"I just happened to be in the right place, wrong time, wrong place, right time?" Siegel said. "I'm not really sure, but it was also timing for me. Like, everything aligned, and I started this rescue because once I realized that I could save a life, I was like, I think I'm addicted."

It was that moment, that right place at the right time, that led Siegel to create Bosley's Place.

The rescue provides puppies with comprehensive medical care, around-the-clock care, and bottle feeding.

"It is very unusual for a rescue to do as much in-house vetting as we do," Siegel said. "But the truth is, it's necessary when you know, to vet a single puppy could, you know, from birth till adopted, and that includes surgery, it could be $1,000. I can cover the majority of those costs here in-house. Which helps a great deal."

Siegel and her team of trained volunteers will also foster the puppies themselves — just like Mateo.

She said Mateo came in as just skin and bones. He had a parasite that made him appear to be blind and deaf.

His foster parent and Bosley's Place volunteer, Tori Paquin, said that by the first week, he started to look like a different dog.

"His hip bones were starting to disappear, his tail looked like a skeleton, and it started to get some cushioning, his hair started to grow back, and he just started to be interested in all of the puppy things again," Paquin said.

The puppies are ready for adoption at 8 weeks old, and prospective adopters undergo an in-depth screening process.

In fact, some families will adopt more than one puppy from Bosley's place.

"We love their mission," said Kyle Isaacs. "We track their dogs pretty much year-round at this point. And, yeah, we just decided that it was time to add to the family again."

Tejal Shah and her family are also adopting their second puppy from Bosley's Place. They stopped by to introduce Bruno to his new "partner-in-crime."

"I was the most excited to see Bruno's interaction with the little guy," Shah said. "And he seems to love him. It's so cool. Bruno needs a friend."

If you are interested in volunteering, fostering, adopting a puppy, or donating to Bosley's Place, click here.