How a Metro Atlanta program is giving young offenders "a new start on life"

It takes a village to raise a child. At the Next Level Boys Academy, the village is helping young men make the most of a second chance.

For some, the program is court-mandated, providing structure and support to help keep them on track.

"I was going through a lot. I had a lot of charges that included possession charges and carrying firearms. I was hanging around the wrong people," said Najeem Johnson, a young man in the Next LevelBoys Academy.

Johnson entered the Next Level Boys Academy after spending six months in jail in Newton County.

"It was court-mandated. This chance was presented to me, and I felt like it was perfect for me," Johnson said.

Teens and young men in the Next Level Boys Academy meet three times a week to learn conflict resolution, build life skills, and receive mentorship from founder Gary Davis.

Johnson has been in the program for nearly 2 months. His mom, Vivian Johnson, has already noticed a difference.

"He has more patience now because program has really helped him. I just thank God that it's giving him a new start on life. He's got a second chance," Johnson said.

"Could you imagine what this world would be like if everybody got punished the first time they did something wrong?" said Gary Davis, the founder of the Next Level Boys Academy.

"We have a program for young first offenders that we go to the courts and advocate for them. Asking that the courts send them to our 12-month program instead of prison," Davis said.

CBS Atlanta's Leondra Head speaks to Cobb County Judge Angela Brown about how the Next Level Boys Academy impacts young men's lives.

The program has impacted the lives of young men throughout Metro Atlanta.

Cobb County Judge Angela Brown says she once suspended a prison sentence for a young man to go to the Next Level Boys Academy.

"Last month, we had the program come to Cobb. I invited all of the community partners, other judges. I invited the juvenile judges because I have an idea of bringing it into Cobb and impacting both the juvenile court and our court," Brown said.

Brown believes the program changes lives.

"I don't see them anymore in the justice system. I think I owe Cobb County the opportunity to put someone back into the county who's productive," Brown said.

Over in Fulton County, District Attorney Fani Willis says her office may recommend the program in some burglary and theft cases.

"Instead of them going to prison, they will have a condition of their probation. The condition of their probation will be to complete the program. It's certainly become a part of sentencing," Willis said.

A program meant for guiding young men in the right direction.

"Next Level Boys Academy is a great program for a child is on the wrong path. As a parent, sometimes our kids can't always receive it from us," Willis said.

As for Vivian Johnson, she's enjoying seeing the positive change in her son.

"He's doing great. I'm proud of him. It's working. Keep the good work up son," Johnson said.