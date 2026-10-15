Horses tie the knot at special wedding on Georgia farm: "They just really fell in love"

It was a wedding fit for a fairy tale with a few unexpected twists.

One couple's big day at Fortitude Farm in Milton had guests cheering, plenty of reasons to smile, and a bride and groom who were a little distracted.

This was no ordinary wedding.

Eddie is the groom. His full name is Eddie Manhattan Project, and he is a former big-time racehorse.

Annie, the bride, is a beautiful brown and white mare described as a small-town country girl.

Their love story began at a horse rehab in Cobb County.

Grania Holman owns Sunnybrook Stables, once the home of her nonprofit Red Heart Horse Retirement, Rehab, & Rescue.

"We had Eddie first. We didn't have a pair for him. He was really missing having a special relationship. We had an uneven number of horses at the time, so he was alone in his paddock, and then we got Annie," Holman said.

At Red Heart, horses are paired up as they recover and work through their individual needs.

Annie and Eddie's bond went a little further.

"They just really fell in love, and during camp last year, the kids said we should do a horse wedding," Holman said.

Annie and Eddie Manhattan Project were married in a special ceremony at Fortitude Farm. CBS News Atlanta

The kids got their wish in the fall of 2026, complete with wedding attire, an officiant, and vows.

Holman read Eddie's vows.

"Annie, I found you forever at Fortitude Farms. You taught me I didn't have to spend the rest of my life trying to prove what I could do. You are my dream girl, my small-town country girl who I didn't need to keep chasing," Eddie told his bride through Holman.

Annie's caretaker then read her vows to Eddie.

"Now I known something I didn't know before. Sometimes home isn't a place, but a heart standing beside yours. Eddie, I'm choosing your story," according to the bride.

While the sentiments were read, the bride and groom were a little busy eating the landscaping.

The couple did not exchange rings, but there was a symbolic exchange of horseshoes. There were no objections from the happy couple, although neither had much to say.

Debora Selinger, an ordained minister and horse owner, was the big day's officiant.

"The horses do love each other," Selinger said. "People come in, they brush their horse, hook it up, ride it, bring it back, and put it back in their stall, but people don't realize horses are incredibly empathetic."

The couple did not exchange rings, but there was a symbolic exchange of horseshoes. CBS News Atlanta

When it was time to make things official, Selinger pronounced the couple gelding and mare. Their official newlywed name is Annie and Eddie Manhattan Project.

From the racetrack to the wedding aisle, Eddie finally found his "mane" squeeze.

There's no word on a honeymoon, but for Eddie, Annie, and their loved ones, it was a wedding to remember.

The pair will continue their happily ever after at Fortitude Farms in Milton, Red Heart's new home.

The nonprofit provides lifelong care for aging, retired, rescued, and rehabilitating horses, while also offering volunteer opportunities and summer camps to teach kids about horse care.