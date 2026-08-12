Home Depot President and CEO Ted Decker taking medical leave of absence, company says

Home Depot Chairman, President and CEO Ted Decker is taking a medical leave of absence, the Atlanta-based company announced on Wednesday.

The home improvement retailer said it expected Decker to return within the next few months.

While Decker is on leave, Ann-Marie Campbell, the Home Depot's senior executive vice president, will handle the company's day-to-day operations. Executive Vice President and CFO Richard McPhail will oversee Home Depot's financial management as well as its Pro subsidiaries.

Independent lead director Greg Brenneman will chair the board during the leave.

Ted Decker attends the 2023 Beloved Benefit presented by The Same House at Georgia World Congress Center on Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. Derek White / Getty Images for The Same House

"The Home Depot has the best management team in retail. Both Ann-Marie and Richard are strong, seasoned executives who have worked together for more than 20 years," Brenneman said in a statement. "We are confident in Ann-Marie's and Richard's ability to lead the company during this time, and we look forward to Ted's return."

Decker has served as the president of the company since 2020 and has been the chair and CEO since 2022. He joined the company in 2000 as director of business valuation.

The company has not shared the medical issue that led Decker to take leave.