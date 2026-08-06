Hoax 911 call about weapon leads to lockdown of all Thomaston-Upson Schools, officials say

Classes have returned to normal at a West Georgia school district after authorities put all schools on lockdown while they investigated a possible threat.

Officials with the Thomaston-Upson County School District say they activated the lockdown on Thursday morning after receiving reports of an incident at Upson-Lee High School.

According to Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore, the county's 911 center received a call around 8:19 a.m. from a person claiming that they were on the high school's campus with a weapon.

"Following a thorough assessment, no school was found to be under a credible threat, and all campuses have been determined to be safe," the Thomaston-Upson County School District said in a statement. "As a result, normal school operations have resumed."

Officials say there were no injuries reported and that all students and staff were safe.

Investigators are working to determine the origin of the 911 hoax call.

Officials warn about hoaxes targeting schools

As Georgians head back to school, officials say they are preparing for a possible rash of fake threats designed to disrupt the school day.

At least one teen, a 14-year-old in Morgan County, has been arrested after officials say they sent a threat to their school. That teen is now charged with making terroristic threats.

Fulton County put one of its high schools on lockdown on Wednesday following a possible social media threat. That lockdown was lifted following an investigation.

Authorities say that they will investigate all reported threats and those responsible will face criminal charges.

"These threats are federal and state crimes that disrupt learning, create fear, divert limited law enforcement resources, and put first responders in unnecessary danger," the FBI's Atlanta office wrote on Facebook.