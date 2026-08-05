Georgia middle school student charged after reported school threat days into new school year

Just days into the new school year, a 14-year-old Georgia student is facing charges after authorities say they made a threat involving the school they attend.

Sheriff Tyler Hooks said deputies were notified of the reported threat and immediately launched an investigation, working alongside Morgan County Charter Schools to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As a result of the investigation, the teen was charged with making terroristic threats and was transported to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

"I've said this many times before, and I'll say it again: threats of school violence are not negotiable," Hooks said in a statement. "Every threat will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly."

Hooks said the sheriff's office will continue to investigate every reported threat, citing the importance of protecting students, teachers and school staff.

"We have seen the devastating consequences when warning signs are ignored, and we will not take that chance with the safety of our students, teachers, or staff," Hooks said.

The sheriff also thanked Morgan County Charter Schools for its cooperation during the investigation, calling school safety a shared responsibility.