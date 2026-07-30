Atlanta's Historic Oakland Cemetery gives kids a different way to learn this summer

While many students spend summer break at traditional day camps, dozens of children are discovering history in an unexpected place: Historic Oakland Cemetery.

The Atlanta landmark transforms into a hands-on learning environment through Oakland Camp, where campers explore art, science, engineering, and local history while making new friends along the way.

For camper Avie Krise, the variety is what keeps camp exciting.

"My favorite part about Oakland Camp ... I like that it doesn't focus on just one thing. It focuses on many things," she said.

Each week offers different activities designed to encourage curiosity and creativity, giving campers opportunities to learn outside a traditional classroom.

One activity especially stood out to Avie. "I really liked the engineering one because I want to be a civil engineer when I grow up," she said.

Education Coordinator Mya Williams says many families are surprised by what they find. "I think they're always surprised by the fact that a cemetery can be fun," Williams said. "They're having fun, they're playing, they're learning, and they get to enjoy being here."

Historic Oakland's Director of Education and Youth Programs, Ted Ward, says the goal is to help children experience history firsthand. "One of the great things that I get to do is turn this 48-acre historic cemetery and green space into a living classroom," Ward said.

As another school year approaches, campers leave with more than art projects. They leave with new friendships, new curiosity and a fresh perspective on one of Atlanta's most historic places.

Historic Oakland Foundation offers educational programming throughout the year, including school field trips, guided tours and other hands-on learning opportunities for students.