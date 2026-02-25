Historic Atlanta church building among 2026 Georgia Places in Peril list

A historic Midtown Atlanta church building is among the list of this year's Places in Peril named by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.

Construction on Egleston Hall on the campus of All Saints' Episcopal Church was completed in 1918, but now the nonprofit says its future is uncertain, and it risks being demolished.

The Georgia Trust says the historic Gothic Revival building has served as a center for community events for over a century. It now acts as the home to the church's clergy and program staff offices, parish library, archives, and music suite.

Atlanta's Egleston Hall is one of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation's Places in Peril for 2026. Cynthia L. Jennings

"Its horseshoe-shaped plan reflects the Akron Plan, a once-popular religious building design that allowed flexible instruction through movable partitions surrounding a central hall," the Trust writes. "Egleston Hall remains an important example of early church-sponsored educational architecture and a contributing element of the historic All Saints' campus."

The hall has also acted as a recording studio in its past, with famous acts like The Carter Family and Blind Willie McTell performing there.

While Egleston Hall is still in use, construction on a neighboring property has left its stability impacted, the nonprofit said.

Other sites on this year's list include:

Boggs Rural Life Center in Keysville

Civilian Conservation Corps Camp at Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge

Legion Pool at the University of Georgia in Athens

McCranie Turpentine Still in Willacoochee

Orange Hall in St. Marys

Salem Campground in Covington

Thomas L. Bell Memorial Ballpark in Americus

Union Brothers and Sisters Mission Hall in Meridian

Wayne County Courthouse in Jesup

You can learn more about the 2026 Places in Peril on the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation's website.