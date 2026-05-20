Hiker injured in Georgia's remote Cohutta Wilderness airlifted to safety by helicopter

A hiker who was injured on a remote Georgia trail is recovering after a rescue operation over the weekend, Fannin County officials say.

Fannin County EMA says they received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday after an injured hiker was stuck in a remote part of the Cohutta Wilderness.

"Many of these trails are extremely difficult to access, with multiple creek crossings, washouts, and sections that are no longer maintained," the agency wrote on Facebook.

Rescuers were able to reach the hiker around 7:30 p.m. and determined that they needed to be airlifted out of the forest via helicopter.

The hiker had to be airlifted out of the forest after being injured while in the Cohutta Wilderness. Fannin County EMA

Video of the rescue showed the hiker suspended in the air during the extraction.

Thankfully, the hiker was able to be rescued and transferred to emergency medical services. All the emergency personnel made it safely out of the woods by 11 p.m. as well.

"This was a long and physically demanding operation, and we are extremely grateful for the teamwork, professionalism, and dedication shown by everyone involved in bringing this incident to a successful conclusion," Fannin County EMA wrote.