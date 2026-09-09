Hiker discovers remains of 2 bodies on Georgia's Mount Yonah, investigation underway

A disturbing discovery by a hiker on a North Georgia mountain has led to a police investigation, officials say.

The White County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, a hiker reported discovering the remains of two bodies on Mount Yonah.

"The White County Sheriff's Office investigators along with the Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "The GBI Region 8 Crime Scene Unit was requested by the Sheriff's Office to assist in processing the scene."

Authorities have not shared any details about where the bodies were found on the mountain or the condition of the remains.

A view of Mount Yonah from the air. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the White County Sheriff's Office.