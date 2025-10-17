Here's the annual salary required to live comfortably in Atlanta

A new study by GoBankingRates has revealed how much it costs to live comfortably in major U.S. cities.

Save your coins. In more than half of America's largest metro areas, including Atlanta, you'll need to earn at least $100,000 a year to do so.

According to the personal finance publication, the average salary needed to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle in A-Town is $112,702.

GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 largest U.S. cities by population using data from the 2024 U.S. Census American Community Survey. Researchers calculated each city's cost of living based on mortgage and expenditure data. They then applied the 50/30/20 budgeting rule and doubled the cost of everyday necessities to determine the average "comfortable" cost of living.

Atlanta ranks just outside the top 10 at No. 17, making it more affordable to live comfortably than in Las Vegas ($114,449), Austin, Texas ($122,875), and Miami ($144,219). The most expensive city for a comfortable lifestyle is San Jose, California ($264,946), while Detroit ranks as the least expensive ($65,733).

Check out the full list here.