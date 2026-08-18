Henry County's 1st autonomous convenience store opens at The Bridges, offering high-tech shopping 24/7

High-tech meets hometown convenience at The Pantry at the Bridges in Henry County, the very first autonomous convenience store to open in the area.

There are no cashiers, no barcode scanners, and no checkout lines.

Located at the Bridges at Jodeco shopping center in Stockbridge, the modern shop is designed to get customers in and out in seconds using artificial intelligence. Owner Jonathan Fluker says the concept is simple from the moment you step in.

"It's fully autonomous, so when you walk in, you tap your payment method and the automatic gate opens," Fluker said.

Inside, the shelves are stocked with everyday staples. "We have everything you would expect, like chips, drinks, candy, household cleaning supplies, phone chargers, and personal care essentials, etc.," Fluker said.

Instead of scanning items at a register, shoppers simply browse, grab what they need, and head out the door. The system automatically registers the items taken and charges the payment method used at entry.

"You enter the store, you pick up and put back what you don't want and what you want, and you simply just walk out of the store," Fluker explained. "It's completely autonomous, simplifies the process, and it gives you your time back."

Since opening, Fluker has noted strong support from both local residents and neighboring retail workers throughout the development.

Beyond convenience, the Black-owned business represents a broader mission of local economic growth and representation. Fluker says his cutting-edge corner shop isn't just about convenience; it is about pride, purpose and progress.

"It's been amazing. The tenants love us, the neighboring businesses at Jodeco, they all walk to the store," Fluker said. "I love seeing us as a people grow within the county, start businesses, and flourish."

Pantry at the Bridges is also one of a few stores that is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.