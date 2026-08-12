Henry County becomes fastest-growing majority Black suburban county in the U.S., local officials say

Located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Henry County was established in 1821 following the Treaty of Indian Springs, when the U.S. government negotiated a land deal with the Muscogee Creek Nation.

It's considered the "Mother of Counties" in Georgia for giving birth to eight other metro counties, including Fulton, DeKalb, and Clayton.

In 1990, U.S. Census records showed that less than 10% of the county's population was Black.

Decades later, local officials highlight a striking transformation: Henry County has become the fastest-growing Black-majority suburban county in the United States. That growth is being driven by Black entrepreneurship, strategic location, and massive commercial development.

A blend of luxury, convenience, and community wellness was a major draw for resident Lori Murdaugh.

"I absolutely love this area," Murdaugh says. "What actually brought me to this area is the Sprouts and the Costco. I really love the fact that we have the health and the wellness over here in our community. It kind of reminds me of the BeltLine."

"I love like, the new developments of the townhomes, the apartment areas. Like it's just a luxury community. It feels really safe," Maurdaugh tells CBS News Atlanta.

A significant driver of the county's economic engine is its booming small business community, positioned along key transit routes. "Part of that growth is also our small business community. We're located right off 75. We're pretty close to the airport. We're next to 675, so it's major corridors that surround us, which is a great opportunity," says Ariel Shaw, founder of Southern Crescent Women in Business.

"In Henry County, we don't have the high overhead cost that you would find in some other communities, so we're able to have key development here without the high overhead cost. We've been an integral part in making sure that we are not just helping small businesses, but helping the economic landscape in what we call the Southern Crescent."

The expansion is felt across the entire area. Cities like McDonough and Locust Grove have seen double-digit population growth since 2020, with Locust Grove expanding by 30%.

Major corporate investments are fueling this boom, including the announcement that automotive supplier Highline Warren selected McDonough for a new hub. Local officials say the hub will bring a $170 million investment and 160 new jobs to the county.

Meanwhile, construction is already underway on a 133-acre data center in Hampton.

In Stockbridge, local leaders are pushing for quality development that keeps tax dollars within the community. "This is going to be a destination on the south side. The destination for entertainment, for restaurants and for retail, we want it to be Stockbridge," says City Councilman Elton Alexander.

"We want to bring quality development to south metro Atlanta to keep our tax dollars right here in the community."

Alexander notes that developments like The Bridges at Jodeco serve as the county's first mixed-use project featuring apartments above ground-level businesses.

Officials say there is also a shift in home-based and online businesses opening brick-and-mortar stores because of the affordable commercial retail space…including a new bakery, a skincare brand and two online boutiques.