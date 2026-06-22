Heiress Harris, T.I. and Tiny's 10-year-old daughter, building her own legacy in music

As Black Music Month enters its final full week, one famous Atlanta family is already shaping its next chapter.

Heiress Harris is 10 years old. She's also the daughter of music royalty, and she's building a name in the music industry that's her own.

"I want to either be in a global girl group or I want to be a soloist," Harris told CBS News Atlanta.

Atlanta has long been an entertainment powerhouse — for Harris, stardom may be written into her name.

Her brother, Buddy Red, performed at the Atlanta Jazz Festival this year. Her mother is Grammy-winning artist Tameka "Tiny" Harris. Her father is legendary rapper T.I.

But the 10-year-old is carving her own path. Her sound spans gospel to K-pop, and her collaborator list is already growing and turning heads.

"I have a gospel song I did with Lecrae … and Busta Rhymes, we've been talking. He wants to do a song with me," Harris said.

Harris released her single "In the Wind" on her birthday in March. She has an album in the works.

"I'm really good at it, and it's fun to do," Harris said.

The young artist described her approach to performing as a package deal.

"Singing comes with the dancing, it's like a starter pack," Harris said.

Harris said her mother is often by her side in the studio, and that both her parents are proud of her work. As for her father —

"Yeah, I think he's hilarious," Harris said.

The Harris name carries its own weight in Atlanta's music scene, but Harris said she isn't looking to inherit that legacy. Instead, she wants to build her own. She's already taking steps toward it, holding auditions for what she's calling, on her own social media, a possible global girl group.