Heavy rain could bring flash flooding to metro Atlanta and north Georgia this weekend

A Next Weather Alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday because of the potential for heavy rain and isolated flooding across north Georgia. The weather could disrupt weekend outdoor plans.

CBS News Atlanta

Flash flood watches and warnings may be issued, especially Sunday. A slight risk of excessive rainfall, rated Level 2 of 4, begins Saturday and continues into Sunday.

CBS News Atlanta

The main threat will be heavy rain beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Sunday. Most areas could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, with isolated totals of at least 4 inches possible.

The threat of severe thunderstorms remains low.

CBS News Atlanta

A slow-moving cold front will combine with moisture from the remnants of former Pacific Hurricane Polo, bringing rain to north Georgia beginning Friday afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could become heavy over the weekend.

CBS News Atlanta

Rain may continue into Monday before the front moves through. Cooler, drier air is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you see water covering the road ahead, turn around and find another route.