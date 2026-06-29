Heat advisory issued for most of Georgia as temperatures expected to feel like the triple digits

Most of Georgia, including all of metro Atlanta, is under a heat advisory from noon through 8 p.m. on Monday.

While Monday's actual high temperature will be 96 degrees, the humidity will make the day feel much hotter.

The heat index is expected to be between 105 degrees and 110 degrees or higher.

CBS News Atlanta

Anyone outside for an extended period of time should drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks.

The National Weather Service also recommends wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and limiting strenuous activity to the early morning or evening hours.

Screenshot CBS News Atlanta

Georgia's not the only state feeling the heat this week; most of the U.S. is under some sort of heat alert.

The high temperatures aren't going away any time soon. Georgia will keep seeing highs in the mid-upper 90s every day this week and into the weekend. The heat index values are also forecast to be in the 100s most days.

There will be a minimal chance of rain at 20% on Monday afternoon, mainly to the east of metro Atlanta.

Rain chances will gradually increase by the end of the upcoming weekend.

CBS News Atlanta

For the latest on this dangerous heat, stay tuned to CBS News Atlanta and the CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather Team.