Hawks trade former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher for Lu Dort in three-team deal

The Atlanta Hawks are adding two new backcourt players after completing a three-team trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.

The Hawks announced they have acquired veteran guard/forward Luguentz Dort from Oklahoma City and rookie guard Ryan Nembhard from Dallas.

As part of the deal, Atlanta is sending forward Zaccharie Risacher and a protected future second-round draft pick to the Mavericks. The Hawks are also sending two future second-round picks to the Thunder, while Dallas is sending one future second-round pick to Oklahoma City.

Dort arrives in Atlanta after spending his first seven NBA seasons with the Thunder. The 2024-25 NBA All-Defensive First Team selection has averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and nearly one steal per game over his career while starting 423 of 432 regular-season games. He also started all 23 playoff games during Oklahoma City's 2024-25 NBA championship run.

DENVER , CO - APRIL 10: Luguentz Dort (5) of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts to drawing a foul from Tyus Jones (5) of the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, April 10, 2026. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) AAron Ontiveroz

Nembhard joins the Hawks after an impressive rookie season with the Mavericks. The undrafted guard averaged 6.6 points and a rookie-best 5.3 assists in 60 games, including 27 starts. He highlighted his first NBA season by recording 23 assists against the Chicago Bulls on April 12, tying for the fourth-most assists by a rookie in NBA history.

The 5-foot-11 guard also became the first undrafted rookie in the modern draft era to record at least 25 points, 10 assists and no turnovers in a game, accomplishing the feat in a Dec. 1 win over Denver.

Dort, a native of Montreal, and Nembhard, who is from Aurora, Ontario, both represented Canada before entering the NBA. Nembhard played collegiately at Creighton and Gonzaga and is the younger brother of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard.