Atlanta Hawks name Onsi Saleh president of basketball operations after playoff season

The Atlanta Hawks promoted general manager Onsi Saleh to president of basketball operations and signed the executive to a long-term contract extension on Wednesday.

The Hawks announced the new title and contract one year after Saleh was promoted from assistant general manager to general manager, replacing the fired Landry Fields.

Saleh was the runner-up to Boston's Brad Stevens in voting for NBA Executive of the Year last month. Saleh received one first-place vote, 10 second-place votes and six third-place votes.

The Hawks finished sixth in the Eastern Conference at 46-36 before falling to the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

"Onsi possesses a rare combination of valuable leadership qualities and a clear vision that will position our franchise to compete at a championship level," Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler said in a statement.

"He is a gifted communicator and talent evaluator, widely respected by his peers within the NBA community. He has already demonstrated a level of decisiveness and acumen that has changed the trajectory of our organization, and we are delighted to have him lead our basketball operations for a very long time."

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