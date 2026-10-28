Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins named Alabama State basketball general manager

Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins is taking on a new role in college basketball as general manager of Alabama State University's men's program.

The university announced the Hall of Famer's appointment Tuesday evening during its annual Basketball Tipoff Reception.

Wilkins will work with athletics administrators and coaches on fundraising, donor relationships, roster planning and player development. His responsibilities will also include revenue sharing and partnerships that allow athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness, according to the university.

"To be at a place like Alabama State University is exciting; it's a new challenge," Wilkins said in the announcement. "The programs are trending upward, so it's an exciting time to join them and accelerate the growth."

Alabama State said the newly created position is intended to strengthen basketball operations as college sports adapt to changes in athlete compensation and player transfers.

"His passion for educating young people, his knowledge and experience in basketball at the highest level, and his genuine willingness to give back make him ideal for our program," athletics Vice President Jason Cable said.

Best known for his career with the Hawks, Wilkins earned the nickname "the Human Highlight Film." Atlanta retired his No. 21 jersey in 2001 and unveiled a statue honoring him outside its arena in 2015. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Alabama State, located in Montgomery, Alabama, competes in NCAA Division I as a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.