Hawks hold off Wizards 139-132 in Trae Young's return to Atlanta

Trae Young helped bring Washington within a point late, but the Atlanta Hawks had the answers in their former star's return.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 28 points, and Lu Dort delivered two key baskets down the stretch as Atlanta beat the Wizards 139-132 in its NBA Cup opener.

Young finished with 23 points and 10 assists in his first game playing in Atlanta since the trade. He also committed nine turnovers.

Dort scored 25 points and made five of his seven 3-point attempts. Onyeka Okongwu added 22 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, while Dyson Daniels finished one rebound short of a triple-double with 13 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Young made three free throws with 3:10 remaining to cut Atlanta's lead to 124-123.

CJ McCollum answered with two free throws before finding Dort for a 3-pointer that pushed the lead to six. Dort later added a jumper with 1:51 left to keep Atlanta ahead.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 06: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards reacts in the final seconds of their 139-132 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Washington stayed within reach. Kyshawn George's fifth 3-pointer brought the Wizards within 135-132 with 13.6 seconds remaining, but Alexander-Walker made two free throws with 9.5 seconds left. Young missed a 3-pointer on Washington's next possession.

Alexander-Walker went 10 for 10 on free throws, including six makes in the final minute. Atlanta finished 19 of 20 at the line.

Aaron Wiggins scored 19 points off the bench, and Zuby Ejiofor contributed 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. All five Atlanta starters scored in double figures.

The Hawks shot 53.1% from the field and recorded 38 assists.

George led Washington with 33 points and eight assists, while Tre Johnson scored 23 off the bench.