Hawks eliminated in historic blowout loss to Knicks; fans leave early as season ends

The Atlanta Hawks' season came to a stunning and painful end Thursday night, as the team suffered a historic 140-89 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 6 of their playoff series.

The blowout was so lopsided that many fans didn't stick around to see the final buzzer.

Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson scored during the first half of Game 6 in a first-round NBA playoff basketball game Thursday, Apr. 30, 2026, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson / AP

"I showed up about four minutes before it started," Hawks fan Justin Kersten told CBS News Atlanta as he left at halftime. "We were up what, two, and then went and got a drink and came back, and we were down 15. There was no looking back from there."

Another fan, Craig Crawford, said the atmosphere — and the score — made it hard to stay.

"I never thought I'd be leaving in the daytime, but I also don't want to hear NY [fans] chirping in our ears. I'd rather go home," Crawford said.

By halftime, the game was already out of reach. The Knicks led 83-36 — the largest halftime lead in NBA playoff history — after jumping out to a 40-15 advantage in the first quarter, the biggest margin at the end of a first period in the shot clock era.

New York didn't let up.

OG Anunoby led the charge with 29 points, including 26 in the first half. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his second triple-double of the series with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, while Mikal Bridges added 24 points.

The Knicks' 51-point victory ties for the sixth-largest margin in NBA postseason history.

Tempers also flared during the game. Hawks guard Dyson Daniels and Knicks center Mitchell Robinson were both ejected after a fight broke out in the second quarter when New York had stretched its lead to 50 points.

For Atlanta, Jalen Johnson led the team with 21 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker, CJ McCollum, and Jonathan Kuminga each added 11. But the Hawks struggled from the start, shooting just 12-for-39 in the first half and committing 14 turnovers.

The Knicks, meanwhile, surpassed 100 points with more than eight minutes still remaining in the third quarter, allowing their starters to rest well before the final period.

With the win, New York advances to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they will face the winner of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers series.

For Hawks fans, the night ended not just in defeat, but in disbelief — a season closing with one of the most lopsided losses in playoff history.