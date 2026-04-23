Hawks bring playoff energy back to Atlanta with sold-out buzz, giveaways and Soulja Boy
Playoff basketball returns to State Farm Arena on Thursday night as the Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their first-round series. The best-of-seven matchup is tied 1-1, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. in Atlanta.
The game marks the Hawks' first home game of the series after Atlanta evened things up with a 107-106 win over New York on Monday night. For fans, the night is expected to be about more than basketball.
The Hawks announced a playoff entertainment lineup that includes Atlanta rapper Soulja Boy, who is set to headline the halftime show. Pastor Troy is also scheduled to perform during a break in game action, while Macon-native Mike Clark Jr. is set to perform the national anthem before tipoff.
All fans in attendance will also receive a free red 2026 Hawks playoff T-shirt while supplies last.
The team is also leaning into the playoff atmosphere with limited-time food items inside the arena, including "Chicken Fried" ribs, a Triple Double chicken quesadilla, and a chocolate-dipped pretzel.
The added menu items are part of the broader push to turn the first home playoff game into a full fan experience.
That energy is something the Hawks hope translates into a home-court edge as the series shifts to Atlanta. Thursday's matchup is one of two first-round games scheduled at State Farm Arena, with Game 4 set for Saturday.