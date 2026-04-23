Hawks bring playoff energy back to Atlanta with sold-out buzz, giveaways and Soulja Boy

Playoff basketball returns to State Farm Arena on Thursday night as the Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their first-round series. The best-of-seven matchup is tied 1-1, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. in Atlanta.

The game marks the Hawks' first home game of the series after Atlanta evened things up with a 107-106 win over New York on Monday night. For fans, the night is expected to be about more than basketball.

The Hawks announced a playoff entertainment lineup that includes Atlanta rapper Soulja Boy, who is set to headline the halftime show. Pastor Troy is also scheduled to perform during a break in game action, while Macon-native Mike Clark Jr. is set to perform the national anthem before tipoff.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: CJ McCollum #3 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks during game two of the Eastern Conference first round NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 20, 2026 in New York City. Al Bello / Getty Images

All fans in attendance will also receive a free red 2026 Hawks playoff T-shirt while supplies last.

The team is also leaning into the playoff atmosphere with limited-time food items inside the arena, including "Chicken Fried" ribs, a Triple Double chicken quesadilla, and a chocolate-dipped pretzel.

The added menu items are part of the broader push to turn the first home playoff game into a full fan experience.

That energy is something the Hawks hope translates into a home-court edge as the series shifts to Atlanta. Thursday's matchup is one of two first-round games scheduled at State Farm Arena, with Game 4 set for Saturday.