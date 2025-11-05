Hawks and Ticketmaster partner with OneCourt to bring haptic devices to blind and low vision fans at State Farm Arena

According to the U.S. Census Bureau (2023), approximately 2.8% of individuals experience a vision disability in the state of Georgia.

That's why the Atlanta Hawks and Ticketmaster today announced a partnership with OneCourt to enhance gameday accessibility for blind or low vision fans through special tactile broadcasting - made possible with haptic devices.

For many of these fans, attending a live basketball game has traditionally meant depending on radio broadcasts and assistance from others. With OneCourt, fans with blindness or low vision can now directly engage with the game, allowing them to experience the energy of live NBA action on their own terms.

OneCourt transforms gameplay into trackable vibrations, so fans who are blind or have low vision can experience the game with their fingertips. The haptic devices allow Blind and Low Vision fans to experience every pass, play and point through touch and sound, creating a fully immersive basketball experience.

Kurt Schwartzkopf, Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Sports at Ticketmaster, said,"Enhancing fan experiences through inclusive innovation is core to our mission. We're proud to advance our ongoing efforts by partnering with the Atlanta Hawks to bring OneCourt's haptic devices to State Farm Arena, ensuring all fans, regardless of ability, can feel the excitement of every moment."

Fred Ravenell, Hawks and State Farm Arena Senior Vice President of Guest Experience Operations, said, "We believe every fan deserves to feel the thrill, passion and excitement of the games when they make the trek down to State Farm Arena. Partnering with Ticketmaster to bring OneCourt's tactile broadcast is a natural extension of our mission to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all fans, and we believe this step reflects our commitment to enhancing the overall fan experience and making sure live sports are more accessible for everyone."

The Hawks are offering five OneCourt devices at all home games at the award-winning State Farm Arena, becoming the first professional sports team in Atlanta to offer this innovative technology at every home game.

Jerred Mace, CEO of OneCourt, said, "Partnering with the Atlanta Hawks marks another powerful step toward a world where every fan can truly feel the game. True to Atlanta, this partnership celebrates community, connection, and inclusivity, values that bring the city and its fans together. We're deeply grateful to the NBA and Ticketmaster for sharing our vision and helping us make sports a place where everyone belongs."

The five OneCourt devices will be available free of charge to all guests attending Hawks home games, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Devices can be picked up at the Guest Services Centers located across from Sections 121 and 122 in the arena.

For additional information about State Farm Arena's OneCourt devices or to reserve a device in advance, visit statefarmarena.com/accessibility or contact Guest Services at 404-878-3000.