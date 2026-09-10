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Hapeville police sergeant resigns after arrest on child cruelty and assault charges, chief says

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A Hapeville police sergeant has resigned after she was arrested on child cruelty and assault charges in another Georgia county, the city's chief of police said.

Chief of Police Bruce M. Hedley told CBS News Atlanta that Sgt. Shada Canzater was arrested by deputies with the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Canzater is facing charges of first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault, and simple assault family violence.

"Effective today, Canzater resigned from the Hapeville Police Department," Hedley said.

Canzater had recently been promoted to sergeant, with the police department celebrating her promotion on Facebook on Aug. 5.

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Hapeville Sgt. Shada Canzater resigned from the police department after she was arrested by Houston County deputies. Hapeville Police Department

Officials have not shared details about what led to the arrest at this time.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to the Houston County Sheriff's Office for comment and will update this story if it chooses to respond.

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