Hapeville police mentorship program helps bridge gap between teens and law enforcement

A police department in Hapeville, Georgia, is changing young lives and reshaping how teenagers view law enforcement, one mentoring relationship at a time.

Parents and teens say the Hapeville Police Department's year-old youth mentoring program is helping struggling young people and building trust between officers and the community.

Fourteen-year-old Zariah Summers admits she once wanted nothing to do with the police.

"At first I was like, I don't like 12. I don't like the police," she said. "But then, as I actually opened my eyes, I see that they're not trying to do anything but help us and do their job."

Her mother, Lashanda Summers-Frazier, enrolled her in the program after their family moved to the area. Zariah was experiencing behavioral and mental health challenges, and her mother was already working closely with police to keep her safe.

"They were just always there," Summers-Frazier said. "And when I met Corporal Canzater, she just took Zariah under her wing … and she has not left since."

Corporal Shada Canzater, who leads the program, said she wanted to create something deeper than a traditional police youth academy.

"I think they need a little more than that," she said. "They need more guidance. They need to trust us, and they need more empowering."

The Hapeville Guardianship program is available to teenagers between the ages of 13 - 19 years old. Photo courtesy of Hapeville Police Department

Today, 10 officers and staff members mentor seven teenagers. They help with counseling, getting students back into school, community service, and organizing career-focused field trips. They also work with schools and parents to help teens keep their grades up.

Canzater said the program is changing officers, too.

"I have seen officers grow emotionally and really build bonds," she said. "They're like, 'Hey, my teen is really going through it, and I just want to do something special for them.' … We're helping each other."

The mentoring has also helped Zariah reach one of her personal goals.

"She's a certified braider now," her mother said. "That was all because of Cpl. Canzater. She connected her with the right people … and she walked out of there as a certified braider."

Zariah now encourages her friends to join the program and says she sees police differently.

"I would say I look at them like role models," she said.

Her family hopes the program gets more support so more teens in Hapeville can benefit.

A police department uplifting its young people — in hopes of uplifting its community.